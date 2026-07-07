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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.07.2026 14:00:00
How to Find Out If Your 401(k) Already Holds SpaceX Stock
Investors who sat out the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering had a variety of reasons for doing so.They could have had concerns about valuation, believed that the business is overly complicated, or worried about the cost of building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in space. Some investors may also be interested in investing in SpaceX but want to see it trade for a little longer, waiting for it to find a stable price range before making a move.Those same investors, however, may be surprised to find that SpaceX could still end up in their 401(k)s. Whether you're concerned or just curious, there's a simple way to find out if SpaceX is in your retirement account.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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