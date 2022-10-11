How to Generate $1,000 in Passive Income With This Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividends are the multifunction pocket tool of the investor. You can use them in various ways, including as a source of income to pay your bills, or you can supercharge your investment returns by reinvesting them into more shares. It takes patience and commitment to a dividend strategy to get the ball rolling, but once it gets going, the results can be impressive.Telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is a great dividend stock. You'll have difficulty finding yields higher than the 7% it offers at today's share price. And it's not hard to generate $1,000 a year in passive income by investing in it.There are multiple paths to get to that destination. Of course, a more significant initial investment would be the most straightforward. AT&T's current dividend pays quarterly. Hold the stock through four quarters, and you'll get a total of $1.11 per share. To generate $1,000 in dividends in year one, you'd need to buy 901 shares.