How to Get Ready for a Potential Bull Run in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." -- Sir John Templeton, fund manager and philanthropist The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index of America's biggest companies, was recently down 20.5% from its 52-week high. That qualifies as a bear market decline (a decrease between 10% and 20% is generally referred to as a correction). And that reflects a lot of pessimism due to many recent factors such as supply chain disruptions, inflation spikes, and rising interest rates.The coming year could welcome a bull market (though that's far from guaranteed). Here's a look at how to prepare for it.Continue reading