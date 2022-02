How to Get Ultra-Wealthy Without Taking on the Risk of Crypto

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I don't consider myself an overly conservative investor. Despite that, I'm still nervous about the idea of sinking a lot of money into crypto.There was a time when I was convinced cryptocurrency was a worthless investment entirely. Now, I feel differently -- but I also don't know that I have the stomach to bear the crypto-market's ups and downs.Plus, there are other reasons why digital coins don't fit well into my investing strategy, which is centered on buying quality stocks and holding them for decades. But crypto hasn't been around all that long, and we don't know how viable investing in it long term will be.Continue reading