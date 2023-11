How to get your first credit card at 18

Getting your first credit card can be challenging if you don't have a credit history. To increase your chances of approval, check the eligibility criteria, establish a source of income, and build a credit history. Research and compare different credit cards to find the right one for you. Apply online or in person, and gather the required documents. After submitting your application, wait for approval and then activate your card. Use your credit card responsibly to build a positive credit history and maintain a good credit score. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel