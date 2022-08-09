|
09.08.2022 11:45:00
How to Invest $10K in Real Estate
Real estate is a great way to build wealth over the long run, and so are sound investments in publicly traded real estate stocks. Combining the two can be even better, providing you with liquidity, a huge array of choices, and the ability to get involved in real estate without putting down a huge pile of cash as you begin your real estate investing journey.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own pools of income-producing assets used to fulfill the IRS requirement that at least 90% of taxable income from REITs go to shareholder dividends. Many REITs have long-term records of strong total return, combining solid share-price growth with a nice flow of passive income. These four also have raised those dividends enough to provide a total return that exceeds the greater market as represented here by the S&P 500.Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI), and Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) have done in the past 10 years and stocks I own personally. Here's why dividing up $10,000 evenly could be a great way to generate both passive income and market-beating returns.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
