|
19.04.2022 15:42:00
How to Invest $5K in Real Estate
Right now is the right time to consider real estate investing. Despite rising interest rates and soaring prices, taking a stake in real property remains a long-term path to prosperity and deserves consideration in any portfolio. There are numerous ways to get involved, including physically buying and owning property, either to rent or flip. That takes a lot of money and time, though, especially if you're directly managing a rental property or two.But you don't have to be that active. Investors can enjoy a lifetime stream of passive income by choosing instead to invest in properties managed by other people. For my money, the best place to plunk down your first $5,000 in real estate investing would be in a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
