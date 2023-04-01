|
How to Invest in Apple Stock
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the largest companies in the world. It has come a long way from its humble beginnings. College dropouts Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 with a vision of shrinking the size of computers so everyone could have them in their homes and businesses.Today, many of us hold an Apple-branded computer product in the palm of our hand. The company has developed many widely successful products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple continues to invest heavily in product innovation to upgrade its offerings and stay ahead of the competition.In addition to technology products, Apple has a growing services business (e.g., iCloud, AppleTV+, and Apple Music). The company's streaming platforms, cloud solutions, and other services generate recurring revenue, helping offset some of the variability of product sales. The company's service offerings are growing faster than product revenue. They also deliver higher margin revenue for Apple, making them an important profit growth driver for the company.Continue reading
