Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 05:30:00

How to Invest in Bitcoin: I've Spent 5 Years Covering Crypto, and This Is the Strategy I'd Use Today

The best way to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, preferably by accumulating during pullbacks. Bitcoin is extremely volatile, but it has historically followed four-year cycles based on its long-term price data. You're more likely to make a profit if you commit to holding it for at least five to 10 years.

I've been covering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since 2021, and I've invested in them since late 2017. After experiencing several bull and bear markets and seeing how investor sentiment changes during each one, I'd argue that the easiest approach is simply holding through the ups and downs. If you want to potentially reduce risk and increase returns, you can base your buying and selling decisions on where Bitcoin is in its market cycle.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) 113,10 1,75% Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen