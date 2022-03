How to Invest in Disney for Less Than a Month of Disney+

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many stocks over the past couple of years, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has been in a kind of wild roller coaster ride, with more twists and turns than Space Mountain. Over the past year, the media and entertainment giant's stock price is down about 25% and it's down about 28% from its 52-week high. But Disney's stock price decline has more to do with larger economic and market forces, as well as geopolitical concerns, than it has to do with the actual business operations of the company. Year to date, Disney's stock price is only down 5.6%, while the S&P 500 is down 9.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is off 13%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading