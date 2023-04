Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Google has become synonymous with an internet search. When we search for something online, we say we're "Googling it."As a portal you likely use frequently (you might have even found this article through Google), you're probably wondering how to invest in Google stock. Here's a step-by-step guide on investing in Google stock and some factors to consider before investing in the technology stock.Google has been a publicly traded company since 2004. However, it no longer trades under that name. As the company grew beyond its namesake search engine, it changed its name. In 2015, Google formed a holding company called Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). The new name fit with the company's evolution into a collection of companies. In addition to Google, brands underneath the Alphabet umbrella include YouTube, Android, Chrome, Fitbit, Nest, Pixel, and many others (including its Bard artificial intelligence chatbot and Waymo autonomous driving unit).