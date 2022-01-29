|
29.01.2022 12:18:00
How to Invest in Real Estate -- Without Owning a Single Property
There's lot of money to be made in real estate investing. And if you've traditionally limited your portfolio to stocks and bonds, owning real estate is a great way to branch out and diversify.But many people are nervous to dabble in real estate investing for one big reason: They don't want to take on the risks of owning physical properties. And that's understandable.When you buy properties, there's the potential to make money by collecting rental income and also by holding on to those properties until they appreciate in value and then selling them at a profit. But buying physical properties also means having to pay to maintain them, not to mention bearing the risks that come with relying on rental income.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!