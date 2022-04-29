|
29.04.2022 12:22:00
How to Invest in Real Estate During a Mega Inflation Period
As a general rule, real estate investments -- such as rental properties or stock-based investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- tend to hold up well in inflationary environments. Property values and rental income both tend to keep up with inflation over time, and the investment vehicles that invest in real estate tend to outperform the market during inflationary periods.In 2021, inflation reached its highest level in 40 years, and REITs as a group outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 13 percentage points. And in the modern era, REITs tend to underperform the market when inflation is 2.5% or lower, but handily outperform when inflation is 7% or higher, as it is now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!