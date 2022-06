How to Invest in Real Estate During Mega Inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hardly a secret that inflation is wreaking havoc on consumers all over the country. The cost of everything from gas to groceries to utilities is higher than its been in years, and Americans on a budget are feeling increasingly squeezed by the day.But it's not just consumer goods that are costing more. The real estate market has also fallen victim to inflation.Since late 2020, home prices have been soaring, due largely to a big imbalance between the supply of available homes and buyer demand. What's interesting is that record-low mortgage rates were the catalyst for an uptick in buyer demand from mid-2020 through the start of 2022. But since January, mortgage rates have been rising sharply, and at this point, it's become relatively unaffordable to borrow.Continue reading