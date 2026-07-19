Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.07.2026 14:30:00
How to Invest in SpaceX Stock After Its Nasdaq-100 Debut
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), which went public in the biggest IPO in history on June 12, joined the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. That inclusion, driven by Nasdaq's (NASDAQ: NDAQ) fast-track rules for mega-IPOs, forced its index-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to buy the stock.Yet SpaceX's stock has actually declined 17% since its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100, and it's dropped below its IPO price of $135 per share. Let's see why SpaceX's addition to the index failed to drive its stock higher, and if its post-IPO pullback represents a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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