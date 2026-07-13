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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.07.2026 11:05:00
How to Invest in SpaceX Stock Before the Next Big Move
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is a falling star, and by some accounts, a broken IPO.Elon Musk's famous space company went public at an official IPO price of $135 on June 12, but the first price at which most investors could buy it was $150, where the shares opened on that first day. The stock proceeded to take its investors on a rollercoaster ride over the next month, climbing as high as $225 intraday on its third day as a public company before falling, then recovering, and plunging once again.On Friday, however, SpaceX stock closed at $145.30 -- below its opening price on its IPO day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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