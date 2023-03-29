|
29.03.2023 05:22:30
How to Invest in Tesla Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the world's most well-known and popular companies. A big driver of its popularity is the presence of charismatic and controversial co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. The visionary Musk, who also leads SpaceX and Twitter, among other companies, created Tesla with one ambitious goal, "to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport by bringing compelling mass market electric cars to market as soon as possible."Musk has certainly succeeded with that mission. Tesla produced almost 1.37 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022, including about 1.3 million Model 3 cars designed for the mass market. In addition to producing EVs, Tesla also develops, manufactures, and installs solar energy systems (Solar City), battery storage systems (Powerwall), and EV charging infrastructure (Superchargers). It has also developed various other technologies, including autopilot and full self-driving features.The company is as ambitious as ever. Tesla unveiled its Master Plan 3 at its Investor Day in early 2023. It aims to help lead the planet to sustainability. A key aspect of the strategy is to ramp up its production to 20 million EVs per year by 2030. The company plans to build more gigafactories to manufacture its electric vehicles, battery storage systems, and other sustainable energy products.Continue reading
