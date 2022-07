How to keep the lights on - UK gears up for worst-case energy scenarios

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

New supply chief Jonathan Mills starts drafting plans to safeguard winter supplies amid war in UkraineHe is the man charged with keeping the lights on this winter. A seasoned civil servant, Jonathan Mills was last month named director general for energy supply in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.In a blog entitled: “What do policymakers do all day?” – a nod to the children’s author Richard Scarry - he set out his approach to working in government earlier this year. “The way that I now think of a policy professional is as an ‘orchestrator’,” he said. Mills, who previously oversaw labour market policy, and before that electricity market reform, now faces the orchestration job of his life. Continue reading...