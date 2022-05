How to Keep Your Airbnb Business from Becoming a Costly Nightmare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most potentially profitable real estate investing moves you can make is to buy an income property and list that home on a site like Airbnb . Doing so gives you more visibility and could be your ticket to securing a steady stream of short-term tenants.But if you're going to run an Airbnb business (or use a comparable site for short-term listings), it's important to know what pitfalls to avoid. Here's how to prevent a scenario where your Airbnb home becomes nothing more than an expensive disaster.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading