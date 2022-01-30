How to keep your car on the road as lockdown ends and insurance goes up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Premiums are expected to rise by 10% now drivers are back behind the wheel. Only electric cars have escapedAs drivers budget for the year ahead, they face the prospect of an unwelcome increase in the price of motoring – a rise of 10% in insurance premiums. New figures show that the average annual premium exceeds £700, a sharp increase on the same time last year, as the end of travel restrictions increases the risk of people getting into accidents. Continue reading...