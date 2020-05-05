How to Lead and Communicate with Heart During A Global Pandemic

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Ways to Lead with Heart During Times of Uncertainty and Change is the latest eBook to be released by The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for its clients.

Released this month, the eBook is complete with the "Great Eight" strategies for communicators and leaders to connect with employees, customers and stakeholders in this unprecedented time.

"In the midst all the upheaval resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's natural for leaders to feel powerless and anxious. Many are wondering how their business will survive, what the new normal will look like, and just what the pandemic will mean for their personal and professional lives," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "But there are in fact concrete things leaders can do to navigate the uncertainty, actions they can all take to lead and communicate with heart – and guts. That's what this eBook provides, clear direction for how to be the very best leader and communicator you can be during this critical moment."

Inspired by a recent series of popular webinars on this topic, The Grossman Group developed the eBook to provide leaders an additional valuable resource, featuring the "Great Eight" ways to communicate in a courageous and thoughtful way. They include:

Lead Yourself First

Know Your Audience and Their Needs

Show Your Human Side

Communicate Regularly

Frame the Context and Make It Relevant

Talk Openly About What's Happening

Be Respectfully Authentic

Be Ready to Answer Questions

The eBook also includes best practices from inside a variety of companies, where new communication strategies are already helping leadership address the many new and critical needs of employees and customers today. As these leaders share, challenging times call for new methods, flexibility and an extraordinary commitment to treating employee teams with patience, flexibility and heart.

Readers can download the 8 Ways to Lead with Heart During Times of Uncertainty and Changeebook here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/8-ways-to-lead-with-heart-ebook

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Amazon, Astellas, Hillrom, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, and Sage Therapeutics, among others.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest book "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds" recently won the Pinnacle Book Award for the "Best in Business" category and the Beverly Hills International Book Award's President's award.

Contact: Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.850.8211

239223@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-lead-and-communicate-with-heart-during-a-global-pandemic-301052719.html

SOURCE The Grossman Group