How to learn a programming language using AI

Whether you’re new to software development or you have decades of experience, there’s always room to learn something new. The TIOBE Index tracks the top 50 most popular programming languages, with many ecosystems presenting opportunities for career advancement and lateral shifts. Given the breadth of technologies available, it can be challenging to find the time to learn a new skill and to do it effectively.Recently, I have been attempting to learn the Rust language, a type-safe language built with performance, reliability, and productivity in mind. In doing so, I have learned a few techniques for using AI coding assistants that I want to share with you to improve your learning experience.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel