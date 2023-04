How to Make a 15% Yield With Iconic Investor Carl Icahn

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors like Warren Buffett get more fame, but billionaire Carl Icahn is one of the country's most successful business people. An activist who invests in and helps turn around businesses, he's amassed a fortune of roughly $18 billion.Today, Icahn houses most of his wealth in his publicly traded holding company, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP). His company, a master limited partnership, contains a variety of stocks and private businesses and distributes cash to shareholders at a 15% yield at today's share price.Pick your jaw up off the floor; that's not a typo. Can investors count on this massive yield moving forward? I've got you covered. Here is what you need to know.