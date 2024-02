How to make Kubernetes work at the edge

Kubernetes and edge computing are poised to power the new generation of applications, both together and separately. The enterprise market for edge computing is expected to grow four to five times faster than spending on networking equipment and overall enterprise IT. At the same time, Kubernetes is the default choice for overseeing the management of containerized applications in typical IT environments. A record high of 96% of organizations reported they are either using or evaluating Kubernetes—a major increase from 83% in 2020 and 78% in 2019.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel