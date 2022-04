How to Make Money in a Post-COVID Real Estate Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a long time coming, but there is hope that we are entering the endemic stage of the coronavirus. The lifting of mask mandates in many areas is just one of the many indications that life is back to normal -- though it's certainly a new normal.Many sectors, notably office, retail, and hospitality, took a hit during the pandemic. There are signs of recovery, though the stock market is experiencing more than its fair share of ups and downs. If it's too much for you to stomach, it's time to diversify your portfolio.While real estate investing carries its own fair share of risk, there are some smart moves that can pay off as we head into a post-pandemic real estate market. Here are four of them. Continue reading