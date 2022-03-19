|
19.03.2022 13:35:00
How to Make Money in Real Estate With Almost No Effort
If you've ever invested in real estate, you know firsthand that it's not always a passive investment. Sure, it's nice to collect those monthly rent checks, but more often than not, you need to remind the tenant that it's the first of the month again. On top of that, maintenance issues always seem to pop up, usually when you're out of town and need to track down and manage a contractor remotely.However, there are ways to make money in real estate that don't require much effort. Here's a look at a few ways to earn some truly passive income from real estate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!