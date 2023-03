How to Make Your Crypto Portfolio More Tax-Friendly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tax season is upon us. While this time of the year can be stressful, it tends to be particularly difficult for those who have invested in cryptocurrency. The reason tax reporting on crypto in the U.S. is challenging has to do with the fact that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. government consider cryptocurrency to be property, not currency, which means that it is subject to capital gains tax just like stocks or real estate.This differs considerably from other countries, which have more friendly crypto tax laws. For example, in places like Portugal and Germany, cryptocurrencies are not subject to capital gains tax if they are held for longer than one year.