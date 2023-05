How to manage Python projects with Poetry

There should be one—and preferably only one—obvious way to do it. —Tim Peters, Zen of PythonWhile that quote is excellent, Python doesn’t always adhere to it in principle. One area where Python has fallen short of the ideal is project management. For too long, managing Python projects involved a mishmash of tools and methodologies. However, a few clean and simple toolsets are emerging. One of them is Poetry.Poetry brings to Python the kind of all-in-one project management capability that Go and Rust have long enjoyed. Poetry offers deterministic dependencies with specific package versions, so projects build consistently in different places. Poetry also makes it easier to build, package, and publish projects and libraries to PyPI, so that others can share the fruits of your Python labors.To read this article in full, please click here