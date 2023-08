How to map object relationships using Dapper in ASP.NET Core

Dapper is a simple, lightweight, and rightfully popular ORM (object relationship mapper) for .NET. We learned the basics of working with Dapper in a previous article. And we discussed working with the Dapper Extensions library in an earlier article. More recently, we explored a few advanced features of Dapper.In this article, we’ll learn how to work with relationship mappings in Dapper. Specifically, we’ll examine how to map one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many relationships using Dapper.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel