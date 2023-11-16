|
16.11.2023 11:00:00
How to measure API performance in ASP.NET Core
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, let’s not kid ourselves about how fast we’re moving. Many of us, and the software we build, are still too slow. How do we know we’re even making progress?To know for sure that things are improving, we first need to measure them. If you think the performance of your APIs is critical to the happiness of your users and the success of your application (and it is), you should regularly monitor this performance and ensure that any issues are reported early in the software development cycle.An excellent tool for measuring API performance in .NET is MethodTimer.Fody. In this article we’ll examine how we can take advantage of MethodTimer.Fody to measure the performance of APIs in ASP.NET Core applications.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!