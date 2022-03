How to Navigate This Wild Stock Market With Warren Buffett's Wisdom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been a roller coaster so far this year. The CBOE Volatility Index has been high with multiple days of huge gains and losses, and major indexes are down substantially year to date. Fear is a powerful emotion that can derail your investment performance. However, a strong long-term strategy is the best way to overcome fear and confusion. Using the wisdom of hall-of-fame investors like Warren Buffett can be really valuable during turbulent times.Since Warren Buffett launched his career in 1951, there have been more than 25 market corrections, 10 bear markets, and 10 recessions. I doubt Buffett is thrilled about the current surge in stock market volatility, but it's probably no shock to him. He's no stranger to market cycles. Moreover, Buffett's intense focus on cash flow and valuation would have tipped him off to the rising likelihood of this downturn.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading