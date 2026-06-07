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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 12:42:00
How to Own SpaceX Without Buying the IPO
SpaceX filed its S-1 with the SEC on May 20, 2026, targeting a Nasdaq listing. The company's IPO documents revealed $18 billion in 2025 revenue, with Starlink -- its satellite internet business -- accounting for $11.4 billion, about 61% of total revenue. Starlink had 10.3 million paid subscriptions in Q1 2026, doubling from a year earlier. The connectivity segment was also the only profitable division, generating $4.42 billion in income. The IPO is expected to float roughly 5% of the company at a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion. That means limited public float, enormous demand, and an opening price that could leave retail investors holding a very expensive piece of paper if sentiment shifts. But you still have options to gain exposure to SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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