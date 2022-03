How to Profit $50,000 on Your Home Sale With Almost No Effort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Having your home appreciate $50K in one year sounds good. But if you don't already own a home, getting one can be problematic.The competition to buy a house is about as steep as the Beanie Baby craze of the mid-to-late 1990s -- people would buy the toys as a financial investment, trying to cash in on a high resale value. The plush toys were fetching top dollar due to high demand combined with planned scarcity.The company would "retire" a plush animal to increase its worth in the market. After several years of manic Beanie Baby buying by consumers, however, demand dried up. The reason: The same day in January 1999 that many Beanie Babies were retired, 24 new styles of Beanie Babies came on the market for sale. That overwhelmed consumers who were already starting to weary from Beanie Babies, marking the beginning of the crash of the Beanie Baby market.Continue reading