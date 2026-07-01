Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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01.07.2026 20:18:00
How to Protect Your Retirement Income From a Prolonged Inflation Surge
You may be aware that over time, inflation can chip away at your retirement income, making it harder to keep up with everyday expenses. But while it's natural to expect some amount of inflation in retirement, a prolonged surge like the one seniors have been dealing with in recent years could be extremely detrimental to your long-term financial health.It's important to have a plan in case persistent higher prices come into play during your retirement. Here are some you can take to protect your income in that scenario.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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