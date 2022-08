How to protect your savings and pension from UK inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We look at some options for safeguarding your nest egg amid rising prices and interest ratesInterest rates went up again this week, and many savers will see their rates boosted as a result, but rising inflation – currently 9.4% and set to go higher – is eating away at the value of people’s nest-egg cash.As central banks around the world raise interest rates to defeat inflation, fears are growing of a full-blown recession. So what can you do now to protect yourself from a potential hammer blow to your finances? Continue reading...