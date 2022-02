How to Retire With $1.2 Million on an Average American's Salary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you think you'll never become a billionaire, you're probably right. But if you think you'll never become a millionaire, there's a good chance that you're wrong. It's a very achievable goal for many of us -- and even if you don't quite achieve it, you may be able to come close.Here's a look at how you may be able to retire with $1.2 million -- while earning a typical salary.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading