How to Retire with $1 Million on a $50,000 Salary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's easy to not bother saving or investing when a meaningfully sized nest egg -- like $1 million -- seems entirely out of reach. While the United States' average annual salary of around $50,000 is enough to get by, once all the bills are paid, there's not a whole lot of extra cash left to put toward retirement.The thing is, it doesn't take a whole lot of money to start planting the seeds of what ends up growing into a seven-figure stash. Here's a closer look at how anyone earning an average income can become a self-made millionaire over time just by doing things anyone can do.Take any hypothetical investment projections with a grain of salt. They're only based on best-guess assumptions, and everyone's situation is different. Unforeseeable setbacks are the norm anyway.Continue reading