How to Retire with $2 Million on a $70,000 Salary

There's a clear path to becoming a millionaire retiree, but it's a hard one to follow. Most investors can benefit from building a game plan to achieve financial freedom by strategically saving and investing. If you want a comfortable retirement that doesn't depend on Social Security, consider this blueprint for wealth creation.Saving is the first step in wealth building. It's the most important one, but it's also the most difficult. The average retiree has around $200,000 saved when they stop working. That's not good enough in a world where pensions are disappearing, and Social Security benefits seem likely to be less substantial in the future. We have to be self-sufficient in retirement planning more than ever before.The personal savings rate in the U.S. has generally fallen between 5% and 10% in recent decades, falling to 6.4% in January. That's a good start, but it really needs to be higher if you want long-term financial success. Most households should aim to save at least 15% of their income each year. That's hard to do, but it's important to set goals and develop a plan.Continue reading