How to save money on buying books - or get them for free

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From using your local library and supporting independent bookshops, to borrowing virtuallyMany websites offer ebooks and audiobooks at no cost. Project Gutenberg lists more than 67,000 out-of-copyright titles which can be read online or downloaded in a wide range of formats. Similarly, Librivox offers more than 16,000 audiobooks of old titles, read and recorded by volunteers all over the world. Continue reading...