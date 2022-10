How to save money on pet care as the cost of living rises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

You could spend £30,000 over a dog’s lifetime, £24,000 for a catOwning a pet can be an expensive business. From food to vet care, there are a range of obligatory outgoings, and with the soaring cost of living, many owners are worried about meeting the costs of looking after their pets.According to a survey of 4,000 people carried out for the RSPCA, 78% of pet owners think the cost of living crisis will have a negative impact on their animals, while 68% said they were concerned that care costs were already increasing, and 19% said they were worried about how they would afford to feed their pets. Continue reading...