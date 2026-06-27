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27.06.2026 18:23:00
How to Save Money on Your Medicare Prescription Drugs
If you're an older American, it doesn't matter whether you carry Medicare Part D prescription coverage or you're taking on the cost of prescription drugs on your own -- no one has to tell you how expensive it can be. Even with Part D, your deductible can be as much as $615 annually, and your out-of-pocket spending must reach $2,100 before hitting the catastrophic coverage stage, during which your prescriptions are free. Image source: Getty Images.Chances are, you've spent years saving and investing for retirement and don't want a large portion of what you've worked for to go toward medical expenses. Fortunately, there are ways to cut the cost of your prescription drugs. These six tips can help you get started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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