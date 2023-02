How to save money when booking a summer holiday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bagging a great-value break is still possible despite rising prices – but it does involve research and planning, says our cheap holiday expertRecent headlines have not been kind to those of us who like a bargain getaway. With the price of hotels, self-catering and package holidays all rising, there’s been a barrage of bad news, putting a dampener on our summer holiday plans even before we’ve started looking.But just how hopeless is the situation? I have made it my profession to search out cheap holidays, so I’m not prepared to throw in the towel just yet. True, I would be in denial if I refused to acknowledge current climbing costs, but I also think these straitened times give us an opportunity to hone our holiday booking skills while embracing one of my favourite things about travel: trying something new. Continue reading...