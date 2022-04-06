How to Score an Extra $1,830 Per Social Security Check

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The amount you receive in Social Security payments could have a significant impact on your overall quality of life and ability to enjoy your retirement years. There are multiple factors that affect your benefits, and it can pay off in a big way to have a good understanding of what affects the distribution amount and what you can do to shape that total. Knowing what these factors are now can help set your expectations for retirement. For instance, with a relatively simple step, a select set of the U.S. population can add an extra $1,830 to their monthly Social Security payment -- provided they meet the income requirements. Following through on the step could be the difference between a monthly payment of $2,364 and a payment of $4,194 per month. Here's how to make it happen. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading