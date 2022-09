How to Score an Extra $1,830 Per Social Security Check

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The typical retiree currently receives around $1,627 per month from Social Security. A benefit boost by $1,830 would more than double that typical payout, which would be an incredible windfall. While it is possible for some retirees to see a swing of as much as $1,830 in their potential monthly benefit check, it's a pretty rare occurrence. Indeed, if it's something you want for yourself, it's something you need to plan out well in advance to make happen.You see, that $1,830 per month is the difference between retiring with the maximum possible benefit at 62 ($2,364 per month) and retiring with the maximum possible benefit at 70 ($4,194 per month). So if you want to score that extra $1,830 per Social Security check, all you need to do is qualify for the maximum benefit, and then wait for age 70 to collect it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading