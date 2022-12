How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The amount of your Social Security benefit can vary dramatically based on decisions that you make. In particular, the age at which you choose to claim benefits can have an especially profound impact on the amount of money you end up with. In fact, you could potentially increase your monthly payment by as much as $1,830 per month just by being smart about when your first payment comes.You become eligible for Social Security benefits at the age of 62. But if you want the largest possible monthly check, you're going to need to put off filing for benefits much longer.While the maximum monthly Social Security check at 62 is $2,364 in 2022, the maximum monthly benefit at 70 is $4,194 per month. Some quick math shows that an eight-year delay before claiming benefits ends up increasing your check amount by $1,830 per month.Continue reading