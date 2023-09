How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Benefit Check in Retirement

Social Security checks are the largest source of retirement income for most Americans, so current workers should aim to maximize their future payout. Among other considerations, that means thinking carefully about when to start Social Security. Claiming age is one of the most important factors in calculating retired-worker benefits.In fact, retired workers who delay Social Security until age 70 could see up to $1,983 more per month compared to those who claim as soon as possible. Here are the details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel