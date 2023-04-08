|
08.04.2023 14:15:00
How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Check
Thanks to some of the highest levels of inflation seen in more than four decades in 2022, Social Security retirees got a nice 8.7% bump to their benefits this year, which is much needed with consumer prices and inflation still quite high.But Social Security's annual cost-of-living-adjustment isn't the only way retirees can increase their benefits. In fact, given the complex rules associated with the program, retirees and workers thinking about Social Security can take several measures to boost their benefits. Here's how to score an extra $1,983 per Social Security check or an additional $23,796 annually in higher benefits.The first thing to understand is that the Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your primary insurance amount (PIA), the full benefits a retiree is entitled to at their full retirement age (FRA), based on the number of years a person works and how much that person makes. For people born in 1960 or after, their FRA is 67.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!