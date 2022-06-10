How to Score Up to an Extra $2,537 per Social Security Check

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, the typical retiree claiming Social Security can expect a monthly benefit of $1,657 -- $2,537 less than the maximum possible benefit of $4,194. The good news is that you can work toward a higher monthly paycheck by doing a few simple (though difficult) things in the years leading up to retirement.Even if you're unable to achieve the maximum possible benefit, there's still quite a bit you can do to receive more in retirement. The longer you wait to file for benefits, the more you'll receive in monthly retirement checks. Waiting until age 70 to file is one of the factors -- though not the only one -- required to receive the full check of $4,194. Continue reading