How to succeed at the ‘no-spend’ challenge

Get a grip of your outgoings, set a goal and know what you spend on and why. And ask 'do I really need it?'The rising cost of living has placed huge pressure on household finances, so taking a no-spend challenge can help you to get a grip on your outgoings. You still pay for essentials, such as your mortgage and utility bills – the focus is on cutting out any extra spending on unnecessary items, whether it's takeaway coffees, clothes or impulse buys.