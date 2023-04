How to succeed with cloud computing during an economic downturn

I’m starting to see articles in the business press calling for a downturn in cloud spending since the economy is likely to slow down. I’m always a bit skeptical of predictions that if something bad is happening or will happen, then we need to do X and Y. In most cases this means layoffs ahead of the actual slowdown, and budget cuts that kill business momentum. If most companies are reacting this way, why shouldn’t we? As you may recall, we most recently went through this with the pandemic. Technology companies and enterprises alike prepared for economic Armageddon, including much the same things we’re seeing now, including proactive layoffs, spending cuts, and destitute sales forecasts.To read this article in full, please click here